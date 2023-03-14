One of the most common money mistake of youngsters is that they don't start early thinking there's sufficient time to reach financial goals. This delay, however, can make achieving your financial goals challenging at a later date.
Individuals in their 20s, the new investors should focus on 5 key areas: Budgeting, saving, investments, financial metrics and taxes.
Many of the millennials today dream about making a lot of money and retiring early, at the age of 30 or 40. A prudent financial plan must be formulated for the same and investments should be made accordingly. Emergency fund, retirement corpus, wealth goal et cetera should be taken into account.
As mentioned earlier, a proper plan should be formulated to achieve your financial goal. That includes investment regularly. Once your receive your income, first priority should be investment. Only, the rest should be used for spending.
Investment in debt mutual funds or fixed deposits will help you achieve your short-term goals. However, in order to acheive your long term goals, such as buying a house or children's education, a significant proportion of your investment must go into equities.
If you choose a systematic investment plan (SIP), you have the option to automate the investment. That is, money will be debited from your account on a stipulated date automatically, and will be used for investment.
Salaried employees have to subscribe to EPF scheme through their employer. Both the employer's and employee's contributions to the Provident Fund account of an employee earn interest on an annual basis.
Thanks For Reading!