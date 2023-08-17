Top 7 Business Movies On Netflix No One Should Miss
17 Aug, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is a 2019 African drama film written, directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor in his feature directorial debut.
Steve Jobs is a 2015 biographical drama film directed by Danny Boyle and written by Aaron Sorkin.
Inception: It is a story of a thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O.
The Theory of Everything is an extremely moving love story concerning the brilliant British scientist Stephen Hawking and his first marriage.
Yes Man is an excellent feel-good comedy with an outstanding turn from Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel & Terence Stamp.
The Pursuit of Happyness: It is a 2006 American biographical drama film directed by Gabriele Muccino and starring Will Smith as Chris Gardner.
Fyre The Greatest Party That Never Happened: It's a 2019 American documentary film about Billy McFarland and the failed Fyre Festival of 2017.
