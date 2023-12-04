7 Super Expensive Things Owned by Akash Ambani
04 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Antilia: One of the most prominent possessions of the Ambani family is Antilia, which has 27 floors, numerous ballrooms.
Luxury Cars: Akash Ambani is the proud owners of prestigious cars like Range Rover Vogue which costs around Rs 1.8 crore to 4 crores.
Designer Wardrobes: Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta are often seen dressed in the finest designer outfits.
Gold Jewellery: Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta has an impressive collection of high-end jewellery – from diamond necklaces to exquisite earrings.
Diamond Necklace: Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta also owns the most priceless diamond necklace, which retails for Rs 450 crore according to DNA reports.
Akash Ambani was spotted driving his yellow-hued McLaren car, which is priced between Rs. 3.30 crore and Rs 4.85 crore.
Akash Ambani has also been seen driving his blue Lamborghini Urus, which costs between Rs. 3.5 crore and Rs. 4.2 crore.
