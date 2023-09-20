Check 7th Pay Commission DA Hike Updates
20 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The Central government is likely to announce DA hike for government employees in September 2023.
It is reported that the DA is likely to be hiked by 3% this time.
Earlier, it was expected that the DA hike will be announced after G20 Summit 2023. But it has not been announced as yet.
Other reports suggested that the DA will be hiked after Navratri.
However, no official announcement on DA hike has not been made so far.
DA is generally decided on the basis of All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data.
As per the AICPI-IW data and formula recommended by the 7th Pay Commission, the DA hike could be around 3%.
The latest DA/DR hike will be effective from 1 July 2023.
