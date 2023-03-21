8 Strongest Currencies In The World vs INR Exchange Rate

21 Mar, 2023
The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) is the most valuable currency in the world. Currently, One KWD is now worth Rs. 266.67.
Bahraini Dinar or BHD the second-highest currency in the world. Currently, One BHD is equal to Rs. 217.42.
INR was the official currency of Oman until 1940. Currently, One OMR is equal to Rs. 212.89.
The JOD to EUR rate is the most widely used Jordan Dinar exchange rate. Currently, One JOD is worth Rs. 115.54.
After US dollar, Euro, and Japanese yen, British Pound is the fourth most traded currency in the foreign exchange markets. Currently, one GBP is equal to Rs. 97.09 in INR.
The Jamaican Dollar was the official currency of the Cayman Islands after which, the Cayman Islands Dollar took its place. Currently, One KYD is currently equal to Rs. 98.42.
The Euro (EUR) is the official currency of the eurozone, which includes 19 of the European Union's 27 member states. Currently, one Euro is worth Rs. 86.46.
