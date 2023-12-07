8 Super Expensive Things Owned by Anant Ambani
07 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Anant Ambani is the youngest child of Mukesh Ambani.
Anant Ambani was recently spotted wearing a super expensive watch that costs more than Rs 18 crore.
Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime owned by Anant Ambani is super expensive watch in the world.
The beach-side villa located in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai is one more luxury bungalow added to the empire of Anant Ambani.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W220)- Anant Ambani’s bullet-proof car starts from Rs 1.42 crore.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W221) – the price of this car of Anant Ambani starts at Rs 1.41 crore and goes up to Rs 2.78 crore.
Range Rover Vogue: The price of this car starts from Rs 2.01 and goes up to Rs 4.19 crore.
BMW i8: Priced at Rs 2.62 crores, this car is powered by a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine.
Mercedes Benz G63 AMG is one of the most expensive cars owned by Anant Ambani.
