9 Things to Keep in Mind While Planning Finances
27 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Starting early gives you a tremendous advantage for your financial planning.
Creating a personal budget is a good place to get started for your financial planning.
An emergency fund is always a good idea for your financial planning.
It is always a good idea to limit using your credit cards as much as you can.
It is important to make full use of various tax benefits that the Income Tax Act offers.
Experts advise to have about 70-80% of your current salary as your post-retirement income.
Paying off debt needs to be a priority in your financial planning.
Taking care of your family and ensuring stability should be part of your financial plan.
Most beginners shy away from asking for help when it comes to financial planning.
Financial planning is not a one-stop solution. Rather, it is a continuous process.
