If your Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked to your Aadhaar, then it will become inoperative from 1 April. Check steps to link Aadhaar Card With Pan.
11 Dec, 2022
As per Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)'s official website , Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.(Photo Credit: Pixabay.com)
Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.(Photo Credit: pixabay.com)
A pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.
Details such as name date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.
Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.
If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.
A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN
