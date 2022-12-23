Airtel 5G Goes Live in Pune
Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.
"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa said in a statement.
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.
There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.
