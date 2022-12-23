Ultrafast network, 20-30 times faster speed

"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa said in a statement.

23 Dec, 2022