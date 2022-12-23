Airtel 5G Goes Live in Pune

23 Dec, 2022

Surabhi Shaurya

Airtel 5G in Pune

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Ultrafast network, 20-30 times faster speed

"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," George Mathen, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Maharashtra and Goa said in a statement.

5G Access to Customers

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

Access 5G Without Any Change

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

