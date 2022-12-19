The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Mall Road, Sanjoli, Dhalli, BhattaKufar, Ridge and Sanjoli Helipad Area and a few other select locations.
Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.
"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds", Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, Upper North said in a statement.
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.
