Airtel Rs 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan: Check Validity, Added Benefits

Airtel affordable prepaid plan.(Photo Credit: Official website of Airtel)
14 Nov, 2022
Airtel users can now rejoice as the telecommunications service provider has brought back the affordable Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan.
Airtel has relaunched the plan that costs Rs 199 and has a few additional benefits over its predecessors.
Following TRAI's orders, the company increased the package's validity to 30 days from the previous 24 days.
The new Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan includes 3GB of total data per day, increasing from 1.5 GB per day. It has a validity of 30 days. (Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
Customers will be charged 50 paise per MB post daily data quota completion.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
The new Rs 199 plan provided unlimited local, ST, and roaming calls.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
Airtel has set a limit of 300 SMS for the entire validity period, with a cap of using maximum 100 free SMS per day. Post this limit, Re 1 will be charged per local SMS and Rs. 1.5 will be charged per STD SMS. (Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
The plan gives a free subscription Wynk Music. It allows customers to set up Hellotunes for free.(Photo Credit: unsplash.com)
