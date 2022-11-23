Alakh Pandey joins Hurun India's Rich List of 2022
Pandey was introduced to Prateek Maheshwari in 2018. Pandey calls him the backbone of the PhysicsWallah platform.
Hailing from Prayagraj, Pandey started his YouTube channel in 2014. He has a personal wealth of Rs 4,000 crore, a report said.
Pandey says 'Physics Wala' originated during a conversation with his sister while sipping a cup of tea in a tea stall.
Alakh has been an avid teacher ever since he was in class 8.
