Alakh Pandey's Journey From PhysicsWallah to Billionaire Edtech Entrepreneur

Alakh Pandey joins Hurun India's Rich List of 2022

23 Nov, 2022

Surabhi Shaurya

The Man Behind The Man

Pandey was introduced to Prateek Maheshwari in 2018. Pandey calls him the backbone of the PhysicsWallah platform.

23 Nov, 2022

Net Worth Rs 4,000 Crore

Hailing from Prayagraj, Pandey started his YouTube channel in 2014. He has a personal wealth of Rs 4,000 crore, a report said.

23 Nov, 2022

'Chai Pe Charcha'

Pandey says 'Physics Wala' originated during a conversation with his sister while sipping a cup of tea in a tea stall.

23 Nov, 2022

Passionate For Teaching

Alakh has been an avid teacher ever since he was in class 8.

23 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: No Extractive Activities In THESE Goa Beaches. Here's Why.

 Find Out More