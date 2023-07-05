All Rajdhani Express Trains Will Now Stop At Prayagraj Junction
05 Jul, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The railway ministry has made it mandatory for all Rajdhani Express trains to stop at Prayagraj Junction.
At present, Howrah-New Delhi, Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi, Ranchi-New Delhi, Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi and Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express have stoppages at Prayagraj Junction
14 pairs of trains including New Delhi (train number 20839) do not have stoppage in Prayagraj Junction.
After Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction is going to become the second station of North Central Railway where all Rajdhani stoppages will take place.
This is important to note that Maha Kumbh mela is going to be organized in Prayagraj. Therefore, stoppage of all passenger trains should be ensured here.
At present, the NCR administration has talked about sending a proposal to the Railway Board to stop 12313/12314 Sealdah Rajdhani, 20501/20502 Agartala Rajdhani and 20839/20840 at Prayagraj Junction.
Meanwhile, a direct train from Prayagraj to Kanyakumari-Trivandrum is also likely start ahead of Mahakumbh-2025.
Along with this, preparations are also underway to introduce a duplicate Prayagraj Express from Prayagraj to New Delhi
