Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timing, Ticket Fare
08 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Vande Bharat Express from Amritsar to Delhi started its regular services on Saturday. Check route, schedule and timing.
PM Modi earlier inaugurated the semi-high-speed train from Ayodhya Dham railway station on December 30.
Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Fridays.
Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will have stoppages at Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala, and Sahnewal stations.
Vande Bharat Express from Amritsar to Old Delhi will depart at 9:30 AM and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 1:50 PM.
Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Amritsar will leave at 3:15 PM and will reach Amritsar at 9:45 PM.
Ticket fare from Jalandhar Cantt on the Vande Bharat Express is set at Rs 1095.
PM Modi has also flagged off five other Vande Bharat Express trains — Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi; Coimbatore – Bengaluru; Mangalore – Madgaon; Jalna – Mumbai; Ayodhya Dham Junction- Delhi.
Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, and self-propelled train.
Vande Bharat Express will not offer concessions for any passenger category, and full fare will be applicable for children.
Notably, Vande Bharat Express provides passengers with a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience.
