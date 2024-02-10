Tina Ambani Net Worth
10 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Tina Ambani, is the wife of businessman Anil Ambani who is the son Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.
Before marrying Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani was an actress and was one of the richest actresses of her time.
Tina Ambani made her acting debut opposite Dev Anand at the age of 20 and enjoyed massive success in the early 80s.
Tina Ambani's net worth, when she was acting around 30 years ago, was Rs 10,000 crore according to various reports.
Currently, Anil Ambani's net worth stands at about Rs 2,331 Crore according to media reports.
The most expensive things owned by Tina Ambani as of a 2021 report, includes a lavish home, a luxury yacht and a private jet.
Tina Ambani serves as the Chairperson of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Harmony for Silvers Foundation and Harmony Art Foundation among other organisations.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vande Bharat Express From Belagavi to Pune Soon