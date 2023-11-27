Antilia: Inside World’s Second-Most Expensive House
Antilia’s construction began in 2006 and lasted till 2010.
The architectural design of Antilia was inspired by the sun and the lotus.
The primary theme of the interior showcases the lotus and sun.
The name Antilia is derived from the mythical island of Antillia which was reputed to be a phantom island in the 15th century.
Each floor showcases a unique theme and handcrafted designs.
The Antilia is the world's second most expensive residential property, next to Buckingham Palace.
It occupies an area of 4,00,000 sq. ft. and is priced at around 15,000 crores.
The world's second most expensive residential property has 600 staff members to maintain it.
