Apple Inc. launched its much-awaited iOS 17 on June 5, 2023. Let's check out the interesting features new iPhones will have.
All new Journal app to appreciate life moments & preserve your memories
Find My feature. Share AirTag or Find My Network accessories with up to five other people.
Check In Feature: It automatically notifies your friend or family member when you arrive at your destination.
Swap numbers with NameDrop: Hold your iPhone near someone else’s iPhone or Apple Watch4 to use NameDrop
StandBy: A new full-screen experience
Visual Look Up in video: Pause the video on any frame and tap the info icon to look up a subject.
Even more accurate autocorrect: Autocorrect delivers even better support as you type.
No more “heys” for Siri: Siri can now be activated by simply saying “Siri.”
Sharing of passwords and passkeys: With iOS 17, users can share passwords with a group of trusted contacts.
New features coming to Messages app: There is an all-new expandable menu that can be accessed with a simple tap to display iMessage apps.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tamannaah Bhatia Swoons Us Away in Sexy Crop Top & Baggy Denim