Apple Inc. Today Opened Apple Saket, Its Second Store In India, The First In New Delhi
Apple CEO Tim Cook With One Of Customers At Apple Saket
Cook Shares A Moment With A Kid In 'Apple T-Shirt'
Another Picture Of An Apple Enthusiast Clicking A Selfie With Tim Cook
Apple Saket Will Also Feature ‘Genius bar’ Where Customers Can Book An Appointment For Hands-on Technical And Hardware Support
White Oak Tables Showcasing The Company's Many Products And Accessories.
Apple Saket boasts a highly skilled team of 70 people who hail from 18 Indian states and collectively speak more than 15 Indian languages.
