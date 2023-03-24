Arundhati Bhattacharya was listed as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by the Forbes magazine.
Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, was elevated to the board of the bank in 2001.
Shikha Sharma started her career in ICICI Limited and represented the company in various capacities before joining the Axis Bank.
Usha Ananthasubramanian, MD and CEO of Allahabad Bank, was elected as the first woman chairman of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) recently.
Naina Lal Kidwai, Group General Manager and Country Head of HSBC India, has received Padma Shri for her contribution to trade and assets in India.
Archana Bhargava, MD and CEO of United Bank of India, is often referred to as the turnaround woman of the Indian banking industry.
Vijayalakshmi Iyer has served as the ED of Central Bank of India before joining Bank of India as the MD and CEO of Bank of India.
Kalpana Morparia, CEO of JP Morgan India, is also a member of the strategic group that takes all the important decisions for the bank.
Kaku Nakhate is the country executive for Bank of America and has been on the bank's Asia Pacific Executive Committee since 2010.
