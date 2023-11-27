Bali Jatra in Odisha: Check 10 Amazing Facts
27 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Bali Jatra starts on Kartik Poornima and marks the day when ancient Odia mariners used to sail to Bali, Java, Sumatra, Borneo and Sri Lanka.
This mega open-air fair is spread over about 24 acres near Barabati Fort in Cuttack.
Odisha shares several similarities with Balinese culture as a result of the cultural exchange.
Bali Jatra is celebrated in Odisha by floating tiny boat vessels lighted with lamps in memory of the maritime trade.
Celebrated for a week, Bali Jatra is undoubtedly one of the largest fairs in the eastern India.
Bali Jatra is so big that many brands launch their product during this time at the fair.
From safety pins to cars and high end cosmetics, you can find anything under the sun in Bali Jatra.
Bali Jatra was named as the sailors’ destination was the country of Bali.
Apart from Cuttack, Bali Jatra is being held in other places such as Kalinga Bali Jatra in Paradip and Chelitola Bali Jatra in Tirtol.
On This day, people of Odisha float miniature boats called boitas into the river to commemorate the rich maritime legacy.
