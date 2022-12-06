Bank Holidays In December 2022: Check Full List Of Holidays

According to the RBI guidelines, the banks will remain shut for a total of nine days in December 2022 in various state and regions.
Apart from nine holidays, the banks will remain shut on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.
Feast of St. Francis Xavier. Banks in Panaji will be closed.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections 2022: Banks are closed in Gujarat due to election.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma. Banks are closed in Meghalaya. In Shillong, banks will be closed.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Goa Liberation Day. Banks in Panaji will be shut.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Christmas Festival. Banks in Shillong will be closed. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong: Banks are closed in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday. Banks in Chandigarh will be closed. (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
U Kiang Nangbah: Banks are closed in Meghalaya,
New Year’s Eve: Banks are closed in Mizoram.
