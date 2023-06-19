Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: Routes, Timings, More
19 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
The Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express is likely to run six days a week.
The train will stop at Hubballi at 1.35 pm-1.40 pm, Davangere at 3.48 pm-3.50 pm and Yeshwantpur at 7.45 pm-7.47 pm) while travelling from Bengaluru and Dharwad.
The train will stop at Yeshvantpur at 5.55 am-5.57 am, Davangare at 9.58 am-10 am and Hubbali at 12.10 pm-12.15 pm while travelling to Dharwad from Bengaluru.
The commercial operations of Vande Bharat Express train will begin from June 28.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express train on June 26.
Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will have halts at three railway stations: Yesvantpur Junction, Davangare and SSS Hubbali.
In less than seven hours, commuters can travel a distance of 490 km.
The KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will help reduce the time travel between the two cities.
The trial run of KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express was conducted on Monday.
The eight-coach KSR Bengaluru will depart from Bengaluru at 5.45 AM and reach Dharwad at 12.40 PM.
