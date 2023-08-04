All About Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express
04 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hyderabad is likely to be inaugurated this month
This will be the third Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka after Chennai – Bengaluru – Mysuru and Bengaluru – Hubballi trains.
According to the report, the latest Vande Bharat train will travel between Yesvantpur railway station in Bengaluru and Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad.
The train will travel 610 kilometers between Yeshwantpur and Kacheguda in around 7 hours, which is 2 hours quicker than the current fastest train (Duronto Express).
The train will commence its journey from Kacheguda railway station at 6 am and is scheduled to arrive at Yeshwantpur by 2.30 PM.
The return journey from Yeshwantpur to Kacheguda will start at 3 PM and is expected to reach Kacheguda by 11:30 PM.
The train will be operated by the Telangana-headquartered SCR, which has received an eight-coach Vande Bharat trainset for a trial run.
The probable stoppages would be Dharmavaram, Dhone, Kurnool City, Gadwal Junction, Mahbubnagar and Shadnagar.
Key details such as launch date, fare structure, stoppages and travel time will be determined only after the Railway Board gives approval.
On July 27, the first railway in Karnataka was launched to connect the state's major cities. This train cuts the trip time from Dharwad, Hubballi, Davangere, and Bengaluru to 7 hours.
