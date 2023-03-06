You need to regularly check your bank account details and transaction alerts. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Mar, 2023
Keep your anti-virus software, spyware filters, e-mail filters and other computer protection software up to date. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Mar, 2023
Check the site if it is secured by looking at the address bar (URL). You need to check if there is an 's' in the URL which should look like this "https://" to start with. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Mar, 2023
Always type the proper URL in the address bar and check it twice. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Mar, 2023
Always remember that bank never asks you for OTP or verify information via SMS/WhatsApp. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Mar, 2023
Contact bank directly if anyone asks for your bank account details via phone call. (Photo: Pixabay)
06 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!