Bank account transaction

You need to regularly check your bank account details and transaction alerts. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Anti-virus

Keep your anti-virus software, spyware filters, e-mail filters and other computer protection software up to date. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Verifying website

Check the site if it is secured by looking at the address bar (URL). You need to check if there is an 's' in the URL which should look like this "https://" to start with. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Check URL

Always type the proper URL in the address bar and check it twice. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

No OTP

Always remember that bank never asks you for OTP or verify information via SMS/WhatsApp. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Beware of scam calls

Contact bank directly if anyone asks for your bank account details via phone call. (Photo: Pixabay)

06 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: WhatsApp to Launch Split View Feature Soon

 Find Out More