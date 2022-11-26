Beware of Instant Loan Apps! SBI Shares 6 Safety Tips

The State Bank of India (SBI), the Country’s top lender, has warned customers against instant loan apps. The Bank has also shared some safety tips for its customers to follow in order to avoid falling into the traps of the instant loan application.

Sumaila Zaman

Check Authenticity of An App

Check authenticity of an app before downloading.

Suspicious Links

Do not click on suspicious links.

Avoid using unauthorized apps

Avoid using unauthorized apps that might steal your data.

Check The App Permission Settings

Check the app permission settings to secure your data from getting stolen.

Report to local police authorities

Report suspicious money lending apps to the local police authorities.

Visit http://bank.sbi

Visit http://bank.sbi for all your financial needs.

