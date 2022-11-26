Beware of Instant Loan Apps! SBI Shares 6 Safety Tips

The State Bank of India (SBI), the Country’s top lender, has warned customers against instant loan apps. The Bank has also shared some safety tips for its customers to follow in order to avoid falling into the traps of the instant loan application.
26 Nov, 2022
Check authenticity of an app before downloading.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
26 Nov, 2022
Do not click on suspicious links.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
26 Nov, 2022
Avoid using unauthorized apps that might steal your data.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
26 Nov, 2022
Check the app permission settings to secure your data from getting stolen. (Photo Credit: freepik.com)
26 Nov, 2022
Report suspicious money lending apps to the local police authorities.(Photo Credit: freepik.com)
26 Nov, 2022
Visit http://bank.sbi for all your financial needs. (Photo Credit: freepik.com)
26 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!