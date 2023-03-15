Shivratan Agarwal, grandson of Haldiram’s founder, Mr. Gangabishan Agarwal, started the brand Bikaji in 1987 with the goal of providing a flavour of authentic India to consumers.
Shivratan Agarwal's motivation came from Bika Rao, the founder of Bikaner. As a tribute to him, the company adopted the name “Bikaji.”
Deepak Agarwal has been working in the field for 20 years and is now the Managing Director of Bikaji.
Traditionally, Bikaji catered to Rajasthan, Assam and Bihar where namkeen has many takers. But Deepak, 33, is trying to lure in new customers with extruded products, chips and newer varieties of sweets.
These snacks are produced in its four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that are capable of churning out 300 products covering a wide range of Bhujia, Namkeens, Sweets, Papad, Western Snacks, Cookies, RTE, frozen foods amongst others.
In 2019, it launched an iconic multi-media campaign featuring the eminent actor Amitabh Bachchan.
It is the first in the industry to manufacture Rasgulla on a fully automated manufacturing line with best-in-class tech software embedded like SCADA.
In 1992, Bikaji Foods International Ltd. was conferred the National Award for Industrial Excellence. It was the first company to receive an honour in the category of food products.
