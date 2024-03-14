Bill Gates Girlfriend Paula Hurd - Know All About Her

14 Mar, 2024

Ananya Srivastava

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates is in a relationship with Paula Hurd, who he started dating after is divorce from Melinda French Gates.

Paula Hurd is the ex-wife of Mark Hurd, who is the CEO of Oracle and who has also been the boss at Hewlett-Packard.

Paula Hurd's husband passed away in October, 2019, nearly 30 years after their marriage.

Paula Hurd has graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor's in Business Administration.

For a very long time, Hurd worked at the software company National Cash Register (NCR) in the sales and alliance management.

Apart from being a working professional, Hurd is also a philanthropist; she has two daughters.

The news of her dating Bill Gates was confirmed in Feburary, 2023; recently, the couple was seen at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

