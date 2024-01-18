Budget 2024: Check Common Man’s Expectations
18 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Budget 2024 on February 1 with major focus on India’s middle class.
This interim budget is expected to bring many measures to promote inclusive growth and development.
The Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and is likely to continue till February 9.
The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.
In Budget 2024, India’s middle class expects major announcements on income tax relief.
Ahead of Budget 2024, the country’s common man expects major announcements on home loan interest rate.
The Fintech industry anticipates a continued focus on advancing India's digital public infrastructure, a key pillar for realizing the $5 trillion economy dream.
The EV sector also anticipates pivotal measures to propel the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry forward.
The EV sector expects the government to extend and strengthen the support for the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme.
The FinTech industry expects the Central government to implement special measures on financial innovation, simplifying tax and compliance standards.
Other experts expected that the budget should propel innovation and inclusion in the rapidly evolving FinTech and gold-tech landscape.
