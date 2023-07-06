Delhi Junction railway station is the oldest railway station in Old Delhi,
06 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Anand Vihar Terminal was officially inaugurated on December 19, 2009.
Named after the Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin, Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is located in South Delhi.
New Delhi railway station is the main railway station of Delhi.
Established in 1872, Delhi Sarai Rohilla railway station is managed by Delhi Division of Northern Railway zone.
Sarojini Nagar(Delhi Ring Railway)
Delhi Safdarjung railway station is a small railway station in Safdarjung.
Patel Nagar railway station is a railway station in Patel Nagar. The station consists of 7 platforms.
Pragati Maidan railway station is a small railway station in Pragati Maidan. The station consists of 2 platforms.
Chanakyapuri(Delhi Ring Railway)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vande Bharat Train Fare: Passengers To Pay 10% Less For Tickets