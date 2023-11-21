8 Documents Required For New Aadhaar Card - IN PICS
The Aadhaar is a 12-digit number and it is used to establish an individual’s identity and residence.
For Identity Proof: PAN card, voter ID, school leaving certificate (SLC), driver’s license, or school transfer certificate (TC) containing photograph can be used.
For Address Proof: Passport, electricity/water/landline bills, and ration card can be used.
Aadhar Card application required Date of birth proof, birth certificate, passport, school leaving certificate (SLC) can be used for this.
The Aadhaar application requires proof of the applicant's relationship with the family head, which can be established through a pension card, the applicant's passport, a government-issued marriage certificate, or a ration card.
For children below 5 years of age, the application needs to include Aadhaar card of parents.
Aadhar Card is a mandatory document that is being used in numerous documentations.
