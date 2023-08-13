10 Famous Brands That You Thought Were INDIAN But …
Colgate: Colgate toothpaste is made by a company called Colgate-Palmolive. This big company is from US and makes lots of things that people use every day.
Reynolds: The pen company, has its main place in the US. In 1945, a person named Milton Reynolds made the first ever ballpoint pen there. The brand became famous all around the world.
Bata: Bata isn't from India. It actually started in Switzerland in a place called Lausanne. A family of shoe makers started the company in 1894 in a town called Zlín in a country called Moravia.
Lifebuoy: The Lifebuoy soap started in England a long time ago, in 1895. It was owned by a big company called Procter and Gamble.
Vespa: Vespa scooters are Italian. A company called Piaggio makes them. Bajaj used to make Vespa scooters in India, but after losing the license in 1917, they made their own called Chetak.
Maggi: Maggi isn't Indian either. Nestle, a company from Switzerland, owns Maggi noodles.
Nestle: The big company, comes from Switzerland. Its main office is in a place called Vevey in a region called Vaud.
Bose Speakers: Amar Bose, a man from America whose family comes from India started the company in 1964. It's an American brand located in a place called Framingham in Massachusetts.
Hindustan Unilever: Hindustan Unilever is a part of Unilever. Unilever is a combination of businesses from Britain and the Netherlands.
Gudang Garam Cigarettes: These cigarettes are from Indonesia. A person named Tjoa Ing Hwie, who later changed his name to Surya Wonowidjojo, started the brand on June 26, 1958.
