Top 10 Business Lessons to Learn From Nita Ambani
12 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
No matter what your circumstance is, be humble always – this is main mantra she want to tell young entrepreneurs.
In business, equality should be given to all – as Nita Ambani believes she grew up with this idea.
You need to be courageous while taking up new venture, you must learn this new lesson from Nita Ambani.
Planning and priority are two crucial essences of business as Nita Ambani has learnt in her life.
Nita Ambani, who manages her own business schedule, says she had to learn to prioritise things in life.
Taking rest is important in the busy schedule for business as this is one lesson you can learn from Nita Ambani.
Nita makes time for rest, recuperation and time for herself throughout the busy day.
Nita Ambani is an Indian philanthropist and is the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation.
She is also the chairperson and founder of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a director of Reliance Industries.
Nita is married to Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.
With a family fortune of US$83.4 billion, the Ambanis are among the richest in the world.
Nita is also an art collector and the owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians.
