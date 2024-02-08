Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway To Open in Dec 2024
08 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Nitin Gadkari said the Chennai-Bengaluru greenfield expressway is likely to be completed by December 2024.
The distance between Chennai and Bengaluru can be covered within two hours.
Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway on NH-774 will connect Kollam in Kerala with Madurai in Tamil Nadu.
Kerala had accepted the Centre's proposal to bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition costs for the project.
Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway is 258 km long and 4-lane wide which is going to be the lifeline of people for both cities.
The Expressway will run from Hoskote in Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority to Sriperumbudur in Chennai Metropolitan Area.
The Expressway is planned to allow vehicles to reach 120 km/h (75 mph).
The total project value of Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway is Rs 17,930 crore.
