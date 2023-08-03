Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express; Route, Distance

The 26th Vande Bharat Express is going to hit rails between Chennai and Tirunelveli in the first week of August.
This semi-high-speed train will be the third Vande Bharat Express introduced in Tamil Nadu.
The other two Vande Bharat trains operating in Tamil Nadu are – Chennai and Mysuru, Chennai and Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.
According to Railway officials, passengers who travel on this high-speed train can save up to two hours compared to regular express trains
Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express is tentatively set to be launched on August 6 by PM Narendra Modi.
The eight-car train originating from Tirunelveli in the morning will arrive at Chennai Egmore by afternoon, covering a distance of 650 km in 8 hours.
The train is scheduled to make stops at Virudhunagar, Madurai and Tiruchy stations.
At present, the Nellai Express takes around 10 hours 40 minutes, while the Kanniyakumari Express and Nagercoil Express take around 11 hours to complete the journey between Chennai and Tirunelveli during night hours.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 MNC Companies With Headquarters in Gurugram