India

India on Wednesday announced that any participation in transactions involving virtual digital assets or cryptocurrency, would come under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA. (Photo: Pixabay)

09 Mar, 2023

Snigdha Choudhury

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has banned cryptocurrency transaction and those violating the rule can attract punishment upto 12 years in jail. (Photo: Pixabay)

09 Mar, 2023

China

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) on September, 2022 has banned cryptocurrency transactions in the country. (Photo: Pixabay)

09 Mar, 2023

Bolivia

Bolivia has issued a complete ban against usage of bitcoin in 2014. (Photo: Pixabay)

09 Mar, 2023

Colombia

The financial institutions in Columbia are not allowed to accept cryptocurrency transaction since 2014 and it "won't protect, invest, broker, or manage virtual money operations". (Photo: Pixabay)

09 Mar, 2023

Indonesia

Indonesia has banned the use of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, on January 1, 2018. (Photo: Pixabay)

09 Mar, 2023

Iraq

The Iraqi Central Bank prohibited the use of cryptocurrencies and those carrying put crypto transaction would be punished under country's anti-money laundering law. (Photo: Pixabay)

09 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Oldest University in India

 Find Out More