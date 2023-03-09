India on Wednesday announced that any participation in transactions involving virtual digital assets or cryptocurrency, would come under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA. (Photo: Pixabay)
Bangladesh has banned cryptocurrency transaction and those violating the rule can attract punishment upto 12 years in jail. (Photo: Pixabay)
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) on September, 2022 has banned cryptocurrency transactions in the country. (Photo: Pixabay)
Bolivia has issued a complete ban against usage of bitcoin in 2014. (Photo: Pixabay)
The financial institutions in Columbia are not allowed to accept cryptocurrency transaction since 2014 and it "won't protect, invest, broker, or manage virtual money operations". (Photo: Pixabay)
Indonesia has banned the use of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, on January 1, 2018. (Photo: Pixabay)
The Iraqi Central Bank prohibited the use of cryptocurrencies and those carrying put crypto transaction would be punished under country's anti-money laundering law. (Photo: Pixabay)
