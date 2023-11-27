Most EXPENSIVE Gemstones On Blue Planet
DeBeers Millennium (4-10.10 cts): Price $31,800,000
Unique Pink (15.38cts): Price $31,600,000
Mellon Fancy Vivid Blue (9.75cts): Price $32,600,000.00
Graff Pink (24.68cts): Price $46,000,000.00
Blue Moon Diamond (12.03cts): Price $48,468,158.00
Pink Legacy (18.96cts): Price $50,375,000
Oppenheimer Blue Diamond (14.62cts): Price $57,500,000
Pink Star (59.6cts): Price $71,200,000.00
