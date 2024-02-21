Delhi-Chandigarh Expressway to Reduce Travel Time to 2 Hours
21 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Soon you will travel from Delhi to Chandigarh in just 2 hours after the expressway is ready to open for public.
Currently, it takes 5 to 6 hours to reach Chandigarh from Delhi.
This expressway will become a lifeline as Chandigarh is one the major cities in North India after Delhi-NCR.
Travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh in two hours will be possible after the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway become operational.
With Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the travel distance between Delhi and Chandigarh will become 20 km less.
You can drive on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway at a speed of up to 120 km per hour.
To reach Chandigarh rom Delhi, commuters will head on to Dwarka Expressway and then turn towards the Urban Extension Road.
After a 40 km drive, commuters will reach the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway.
Then they will take the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra (DAK) Expressway for 80 kms.
After covering the 80 km stretch, they will take the Trans-Haryana Expressway to reach Ambala.
After the expressway opens, elaborate signboards will be installed to guide the commuters.
Check all details about Delhi-Chandigarh Expressway here.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List of Vande Bharat Express Trains Running From Uttar Pradesh