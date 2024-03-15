Delhi-Meerut Expressway Cuts Travel Time to 45 Minutes
15 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Delhi-Meerut Expressway was opened for public use in 2021.
This expressway cuts the travel time from Delhi to Meerut to 45 minutes.
In 2018, PM Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the Rs 8,346-crore 9-km stretch of 14-lane highway.
Delhi–Meerut Expressway is the widest 96 km long controlled-access expressway of the country.
Delhi–Meerut Expressway’s fourth phase is constructed on a new alignment from Dasna to Meerut.
The Package -II of Delhi-Meerut Expressway comprises six Lane Expressway and eight Lane national highway.
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8,346 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
Package - I of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway was completed in May 2018 and was opend to public by PM Modi.
The Package-III of the expressway was completed in 2019 and was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari.
Total length of Delhi-Meerut Expressway is 82 Km which includes 60 km length of Expressway and 22 Km length of National highways.
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway was built in four segments -- Nizamuddin Bridge to UP Border, UP Border to Dasna, Dasna to Hapur and Hapur to Meerut.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Financial Planning Tips For Young Adults