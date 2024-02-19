Vande Bharat Express From Delhi to Dehradun: Check Schedule, Route Details
19 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The Indian Railways has added Wednesdays to the schedule of Vande Bharat Express trains on Dehradun-Delhi route.
Vande Bharat train’s new service on Wednesdays will benefit several travellers and businesses along the route.
Earlier the Vande Bharat train was operating on all days of the week, except Wednesdays.
This Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi will run on Wednesdays in addition to its regular schedule.
The change in the train timing was made due to increasing demand from traders.
Regular trading commuters were finding it difficult to manage their business trips without the train service on Wednesdays.
The Vande Bharat train departs from Dehradun at 7 AM and reaches Delhi at 11:45 AM.
On return, the Vande Bharat train departs from Delhi at 5:50 PM and arrives in Dehradun at 10:35 PM.
The Vande Bharat train on Dehradun-Delhi route started on May 29, 2023 after PM Modi flagging it off on May 25.
The Indian Railways said the Vande Bharat train covers a 302-kilometre distance in 4 hours and 45 minutes.
The train on this route stops at five stations such as Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City railway stations.
