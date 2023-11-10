Dhanteras 2023: Check Gold Rates Today
10 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
On Dhanteras, the prices of 22-carat gold have been slashed and priced at Rs 5,569 per gram
The cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 5,56,900.
The cost of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 6,076 per gram.
In Chennai, gold price stands at Rs.61250.0/10g and silver price at Rs.70998.0/1kg.
In Delhi, gold price stands at Rs.60910.0/10g and silver price of Rs.70998.0/1kg.
In Mumbai, gold price stands at Rs.60760.0/10g and silver price of Rs.70998.0/1kg.
In Kolkata, gold price stands at Rs.60760.0/10g and silver price of Rs.70998.0/1kg.
Prices of 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.65%, whereas in the last month it has been -4.59%.
Gold price fluctuations are influenced by several factors.
Global gold demand, currency values and gold trade contribute to price fluctuations.
Global events also influence on gold prices within the Indian market.
