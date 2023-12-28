Dhirubhai Ambani Education Qualification, Early Life
Dhirubhai Ambani built the groundwork for one of the world's most powerful companies – Reliance Industries Limited.
Dhirubhai Ambanihad a very interesting journey before becoming a successful entrepreneur.
Dhirubhai Ambani studied from Bahadur Kanji High School, Junagadh, Gujarat.
He has completed just 10th standard and in 1950s, he began his career as a dispatch clerk.
He was third of five children born to a village schoolteacher in Gujarat, Dhirubhai migrated to the British colony of Yemen's Aden to join his brother.
Dhirubhai Ambani was born on 28 December 1932 into a Modh Baniya family in Chorwad village.
Despite being the son of a school teacher, Dhirubhai showed little interest in formal education.
As a teenager, Dhirubhai showed a great deal of skill in retailing, selling oil and setting up fritters stalls.
In 1950s, Dhirubhai started a business trading in spices and called his venture Reliance Commercial Corporation.
He later opened first Reliance textile mill in 1966, as he turned his attention to synthetic textiles.
