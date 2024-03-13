Dhirubhai Ambani Inspiring Quotes For Businessmen
13 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
If you don't build your dream, someone else will hire you to help them build theirs.
If you’re born poor, it’s not your fault but if you die poor it’s your fault.
You do not require an invitation to make profits.
Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth.
Meeting the deadlines is not good enough, beating the deadlines is my expectation.
If you work with determination and with perfection, success will follow.
Think big, think fast, think ahead. Ideas are no one's monopoly.
Don't give up. Courage is my conviction.
Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy.
Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties, and convert adversities into opportunities.
