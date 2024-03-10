DND-KMP Expressway: Check Route, Travel Time, Speed Limit
10 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The foundation stone for the construction of the expressway was laid by Nitin Gadkari on March 1, 2019.
The 59-km long expressway starts at DND (Delhi Noida Direct) Flyway and passes through Shaheen Bagh, Okhla Vihar, Madanpur Khadar.
Once Nitin Gadkari said the expressway will minimises travel time on the Noida and Delhi-Mumbai expressway by two to three hours.
This expressway is part of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway project with an additional 31 kilometres stretch between Faridabad and Jewar Airport.
The speed limit for this section of the Delhi Mumbai expressway has not been announced yet.
According to NHAI, light motor vehicles can move at a maximum speed of 120 kmph.
Right now, motorbikes are also not allowed to use the expressway or they will pay fine of Rs 5,000, if caught.
The expressway has two entry points in Delhi: DND/Maharani Bagh interchange and Kalindi Kunj metro.
This expressway soon will have an additional 31 km long stretch from Sector-65, Faridabad bypass to Jewar Airport.
The construction work of the expressway started in May 2021 and opened for public on 12 February 2023.
The expressway also connects Sarai Kale Khan & Kalindi Kunj, Noida, Jewar, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Easy Tips To Build And Maintain Your CIBIL Score