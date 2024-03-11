10 Things to Know About Dwarka Expressway
11 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday which will help improve traffic between Delhi and Gurugram.
Dwarka Expressway on 19-km-long Haryana section has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore.
The expressway will provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.
The Delhi section of the expressway near IGI airport features an 8-lane tunnel which is 3.6km long.
Interestingly, a 500-metre section of this tunnel has a blast-proof design.
After inauguration, the expressway will be first elevated urban expressway and the first single-pillar flyover with eight lanes.
The speed limit of the expressway begins from Shiv-Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, and ends near the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.
The expressway has four multi-level interchanges, such as tunnels or underpasses, an at-grade road section.
After completion, the expressway will provide direct access to the upcoming India International Convention Centre in Dwarka.
The expressway has amazing safety mechanisms, and toll collection will be completely automated.
The expressway is estimated to consume 2 lakh MT of steel which is 30 times more than the steel used in the Eiffel Tower.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: DND-KMP Expressway: Check Route, Travel Time, Speed Limit