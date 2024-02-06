Dwarka Expressway To Open In February: Check Details
06 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The Dwarka Expressway will open for public in February 2024 as the Delhi leg of the expressway is around 80% complete.
The Dwarka expressway, a Rs 9,000 crore project between Dwarka in Delhi and Kherki Daula in Gurugram, is being built in four phases.
The first two phases are in Delhi, while the three and four phases are in Gurugram.
The Gurugram administration said three and four phases are likely to open in February.
Now the NHAI officials said the stretches in the Delhi leg are likely to be ready by February.
One NHAI official said major structures of package one and two have been completed.
The stack interchange along NH-48 and a tunnel between the IGI airport and Samalkha are close to completion.
The Dwarka Expressway is a 27.6 km long expressway connecting Dwarka in Delhi to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Gurgaon in Haryana.
The Dwarka Expressway has been planned as an alternate road link between Delhi and Gurgaon.
The Dwarka Expressway, costing Rs 7,500 crore was planned in 2006, contract was awarded in 2011.
Of the original 18 km project, 14 km were completed by 2016.
Various parts of the project remained delayed due to land acquisition and tree transplantation hurdles.
