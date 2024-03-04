Dwarka Expressway to Open On March 11
04 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
PM Modi will inaugurate the Dwarka expressway on March 11.
According to NHAI, 99% of the work on the Gurugram section of the expressway has been completed.
The Dwarka expressway will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram.
The Dwarka expressway covers an 18.9-km stretch from the border to Kherki Daula.
Dwarka expressway at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore is being built in four packages —two in Delhi, and two in Gurugram.
The Dwarka Expressway is being constructed as an elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway.
The Dwarka expressway incorporates a distinctive 34-meter wide elevated road supported by single pillars spanning a length of 9km.
Dwarka Expressway will streamline transportation and economic growth in the region.
Dwarka Expressway will enhance connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi’s IGI Airport.
This expressway project will have four categories of road transport, namely tunnel, underpass, flyover and flyover over the flyover.
