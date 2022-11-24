Visit EPFO's official website – epfindia.gov.in.
24 Nov, 2022
Select 'Services' section mentioned at the top of the dashboard.
24 Nov, 2022
Under this section, click on the ‘For Employees’ option.
24 Nov, 2022
A new page will be opened for employees. Click on the 'Member Passbook' option mentioned under the 'Services'.
24 Nov, 2022
After selecting 'Member Passbook', the subscribers will be directed to a login page.
24 Nov, 2022
Mention UAN details along with the password and answer the captcha code. Then click on 'Login'.
24 Nov, 2022
After this, the subscribers will be directed to the main EPF account where details of the contributions from both employees and employers, along with the interest earned will be highlighted.
24 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!