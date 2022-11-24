Step 1

Visit EPFO's official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2

Select 'Services' section mentioned at the top of the dashboard.

Step 3

Under this section, click on the ‘For Employees’ option.

Step 4

A new page will be opened for employees. Click on the 'Member Passbook' option mentioned under the 'Services'.

Step 5

After selecting 'Member Passbook', the subscribers will be directed to a login page.

Step 6

Mention UAN details along with the password and answer the captcha code. Then click on 'Login'.

Step 7

After this, the subscribers will be directed to the main EPF account where details of the contributions from both employees and employers, along with the interest earned will be highlighted.

