Educational Qualifications Of Mukesh Ambani Family Members
18 Mar, 2024
Anirudha Yerunkar
Mukesh Ambani: Bachelor of Chemical Engineering From Mumbai University And MBA From Stanford University
Nita Ambani: Bachelor Of Commerce Degree from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai
Anant Ambani completed his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School & Graduated From The Brown University In Rhode Island, USA
Radhika Merchant Did Schooling At Cathedral And John Connon School in Mumbai and École Mondiale World School, Graduated in political science from New York University
Isha Ambani Is A MBA From Stanford University, She Studied Psychology And South Asian Studies In Yale University
Akash Ambani: Bachelor's degree In Economics From Brown University In The United States
Anand Piramal: Graduated From Pennsylvania University With A Bachelor's Degree In Economics & The Harvard Business School In Boston With A Master's Degree In Business Administration
Shloka Mehta: Master's Degree In Law, Anthropology, And Society From The London School Of Economics And Political Science (LSE)
