Educational Qualifications Of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal
20 Mar, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Deepinder Goyal was recently in news as Zomato rolled back its plan to launch 'Pure-veg fleet'
Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, is the Founder and CEO of Zomato.
Prior to starting Zomato, Deepinder worked as a management consultant
He completed his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.
He completed his graduation in 2005 in Mathematics and Computing
During his tenure with Bain, he founded FoodieBay.com, which later became Zomato.com. (Images: X.com/ @deepigoyal)
