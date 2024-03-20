Educational Qualifications Of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

20 Mar, 2024

Abhijeet Sen

Deepinder Goyal was recently in news as Zomato rolled back its plan to launch 'Pure-veg fleet'

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, is the Founder and CEO of Zomato.

Prior to starting Zomato, Deepinder worked as a management consultant

He completed his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

He completed his graduation in 2005 in Mathematics and Computing

During his tenure with Bain, he founded FoodieBay.com, which later became Zomato.com. (Images: X.com/ @deepigoyal)

