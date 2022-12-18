Musk to Ambani: Meet World's Top 10 Richest People

From Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani, Meet World's Top 10 Richest People. Check their net worth too.
Bernard Arnault, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of LVMH, is the richest person and the richest man in the world with a net worth of USD 163 Bn(Rs 13, 48,556 Cr) as of December 18, as per Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
Elon Musk, the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, is the second most wealthiest man in the world. As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Musk has a net worth of $ 156 Bn.
As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Gautam Adani, with a net worth of $124 B is the third most wealthiest man in the world.
As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Bill Gates has a net worth of $112B. He ranks fourth in the list of most wealthiest man in the world.
As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $111B. He is the World's 5th richest man in the world.
As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Warren Buffett has a net worth of $104B. He is the World's 6th richest man in the world.
As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Larry Ellison has a net worth of $91.5B. He is the World's 7th richest man in the world. He is the co-founder of the American computer technology company Oracle Corporation.
As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $87.6B. He is the World's 8th richest man in the world. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd.
As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $86.8B. He is the World's 9th richest man in the world. He served as the chief executive officer of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014.
As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Larry Page has a net worth of $84.7B. He is the World's 10th richest man in the world. He is famously known for co-founding Google with Sergey Brin.
